Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City: Defender could be back after recent absence

Sheffield United host Bristol City in the Championship this evening.

The Blades convincingly brushed past Cardiff City last time out winning 4-1 and maintaining their cushion inside the top two. With Sheffield United’s promotion rivals having only 12 points left to play for, a win against Bristol City here would dramatically increase their chances of securing an automatic promotion spot back up to the Premier League this season.

Bristol City sit 15th in the second tier having lost their last outing to Watford. Nigel Pearson’s side do have the quality in their ranks to cause their hosts an issue tonight and their recent point against Middlesbrough should still have confidence quite high in the camp.

Sheffield United team news

Wes Foderingham will serve the last of his two-game suspension here and therefore will be unavailable.

Anel Ahmedhodzic missed Sheffield United’s last outing with his wife due to give birth but Paul Heckingbottom confirmed pre-game that he will be in the squad, though his involvement depends on the impending birth. Fellow defender Chris Basham has been struggling with a back spasm but isn’t ruled out either.

Enda Stevens suffered an unfortunate setback from a hamstring injury and a timeframe on his return remains to be seen at the moment. Daniel Jebbison, Ben Osborn, Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies all look likely to remain sidelined too.

Predicted XI

Davies (GK)

Ahmedhodzic

Egan

Robinson

Bogle

Berge

Doyle

Lowe

McAtee

Ndiaye

McBurnie

Basham may be deemed fit enough for the bench, but it seems unlikely he will come straight into the starting XI. Whereas, Ahmedhodzic, if fit, will likely come straight back into Paul Heckingbottom’s defence.

There isn’t much need for Heckingbottom to change much from last weekend’s win, however with a FA Cup semi-final this weekend against Manchester City to think about he may opt to rest anyone who is carrying any sort of knock today.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm this evening.