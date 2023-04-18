Opinion: Rangers man could be ideal summer signing for Sheffield United as potential problem position starts to emerge

Sheffield United have reasserted themselves in 2nd place of the Championship table after a minor wobble earlier in the year.

Burnley have already confirmed their return to the Premier League and Sheffield United look set to follow. The Blades’ 4-1 win at home to Cardiff City last time out saw them open up a five-point gap on Luton Town in 3rd, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side having a game in hand as well.

The Premier League awaits Sheffield United, but ahead of a likely top flight campaign the Blades will need some reinforcements in the transfer market, and one position that will certainly need bolstering is in attack. United have scored 64 goals in the league so far this season which is 14 less than Burnley and 15 less than Middlesbrough, with Iliman Ndiaye their top scorer on 13.

Ndiaye faces an uncertain summer though, as does Oli McBurnie who is out of contract at the end of the season as things stand. Strikers will definitely be on Heckingbottom’s radar in the summer and one man who could be an ideal signing is Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian has been a prolific name for Rangers since arriving in 2017, having scored 124 goals in 265 total appearances. He’s come back into the XI recently after losing his place in the side ahead of his contract expiry in the summer, and previous reports have credited a number of teams with an interest.

Middlesbrough and Burnley are said to be keen, as well as Everton and Crystal Palace among others. Sheffield United though could be an ideal fit for Morelos – the Blades need strikers ahead of a likely Premier League return, and Morelos’ aggressive nature could be an ideal fit for a likewise Sheffield United side.

What’s more is that it remains to be seen how much United will go on to spend in the summer given their earlier transfer embargo this season and their delayed takeover, so free agent signings may be the priority for Sheffield United.

Sheffield United return to action v Bristol City tonight.