Opinion: Blackburn Rovers must go all out for this 23-year-old target as Brereton Diaz heads for Spain

Blackburn Rovers will need some attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

Blackburn Rovers look as though they’re set to lose star man Ben Brereton Diaz at the end of the season. An exit has long been speculated about but with trusted reporters like Fabrizio Romano reporting that he is Villareal bound, it seems a move will finally come to fruition.

That leaves a gaping hole in Rovers’ frontline and regardless of which division they find themselves in next season, they need to be ambitious in finding a necessary replacement for the Chilean star.

Reports emerged from the earlier mentioned Romano on Monday stating Aberdeen forward Duk is a player Blackburn are keeping tabs on, and he could just be the perfect replacement for the outgoing Brereton Diaz this summer…

A player worth fighting for…

23-year-old Duk has been a huge hit in Scotland since joining Aberdeen from Benfica last summer. The Lisbon-born Cape Verde international has managed 18 goals in 38 games for the club, also chipping in with six assists along the way. He found much of his game time off the bench in the early stages of the season but after settling in, he’s become one of the standout players at Pittodrie.

There are some fairly obvious traits that make him a solid Brereton Diaz replacement too.

Like the current Blackburn Rovers talisman, Duk operates either as a left-winger or through the middle as a striker, often drifting wide when he is played centrally anyway. He mainly stays out wide but cuts in and gets himself into the box too, using his aerial prowess to score five headers this season (SofaScore).

These attributes could make him a fitting addition amid Brereton Diaz’s impending departure, either coming in as a direct replacement on the left or as someone with a similar goal threat through the middle.

It must be noted that there will be competition for his services though. Premier League bound rivals Burnley were also mentioned as admirers, as were Hull City, who have pretty deep pockets. It might not be the cheapest deal to do, but as a show of ambition and to secure a ready replacement for Brereton Diaz, he’s a player worth pursuing. He’s got resale value too, which could persuade the club to spend a little more on his services.

There’s competition for a deal and he may not come cheap, but Duk is someone Blackburn Rovers should go all out for this summer.