Millwall team news and predicted XI to face Birmingham City: Rare start for 32-year-old after defender blow

Millwall host Birmingham City in the Championship tonight.

Millwall will be looking to pick up where they left off after securing a massive three points against play-off rivals Preston North End last time out, opening up a three-point gap inside the play-off places.

Birmingham City meanwhile look as though they are petering out after a tough campaign. They were beaten 2-1 by Sunderland at the weekend, making it three games without a win and leaving John Eustace’s side sat in 17th place.

Millwall team news

Gary Rowett confirmed a double injury blow for Millwall, with defender Murray Wallace and George Honeyman both ruled out after picking up injuries previously. Wallace was substituted off against Preston and looks set for a spell out, whilst Honeyman didn’t feature with his hamstring problem set to see him miss the rest of the season.

Callum Styles is set to return to the matchday squad whilst Aidomo Emakhu remains on the treatment table. Tyler Burey could be involved and Mason Bennett featured for the first time since February at the weekend, bolstering Rowett’s attacking ranks.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Predicted XI

Long (GK)

McNamara

Hutchinson

Cooper

Malone

Mitchell

Saville

Burke

Flemming

Voglsammer

Bradshaw

Rowett could name highly similar Lions team, with the omission of Wallace due to injury the only change that the Millwall boss will be forced into making. Wallace’s replacement at the weekend Scott Malone looks set to start for only the second time since November as this game could come too soon for Styles to start.

Billy Mitchell’s return has gone smoothly and should maintain his partnership with George Saville, whilst there are now rotation options available in attack if Rowett wishes to use them.

The tie kicks off at 20:00 tonight.