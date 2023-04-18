Latest Middlesbrough news: Boro keen on striker, Chelsea eyeing youngster + more

Middlesbrough return to action v Hull City tomorrow night.

A win for Boro tomorrow could see them book their place in this season’s play-offs, depending on the results of those sitting just outside the top-six.

There’s four game of the season remaining and it looks very likely that Michael Carrick’s side will achieve a top-six finish, which would cap an incredible turnaround since the ex-Manchester United man took charge back in October.

And there’s been some interesting Middlesbrough stories in headlines as we approach the summer transfer window, with one of them linking them with a move for Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet (via the Daily Record Live, 18.04.23, 07:10).

It’s said that Boro are alongside all of Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, and Sheffield United in sharing an admiration for the striker, who plays alongside currently Boro loan man Matthew Hoppe in the Scottish top flight.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have been linked with a move for Boro youngster Finley Cartwright. Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday night that the Premier League club are keeping tabs on the Boro U18 midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window:

Understand Chelsea are now monitoring Middlesbrough young midfielder Finley Cartwright, talent born in 2006 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC He’s one of many prospects in the list to improve the academy and bring in new talents. pic.twitter.com/vkFMOTFbLG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 16, 2023

And lastly, a report from TEAMtalk at the end of last week claimed that Middlesbrough are fearful over the future of Michael Carrick. It comes amid links to a number of Premier League clubs including West Ham, Leicester City, and Crystal Palace in recent weeks.

Middlesbrough v Hull City kicks off at 8pm tomorrow, with the game set to be shown live on Sky Sports.