Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Rovers keen on Charlton Athletic man, Scottish duo linked + more

Blackburn Rovers go up against fellow top-six hopefuls Coventry City tomorrow night, in what is arguably the biggest game of Rovers’ season so far.

It’s been an impressive first season in charge for Jon Dahl Tomasson. But the season isn’t quite over yet – Rovers are somewhat hanging onto their 6th place position ahead of their final five games of the campaign, with the likes of Coventry hot in their tails.

And ahead of tomorrow’s game, there’s been a flurry of Rovers transfer stories in headlines, with a number of strikers being linked ahead of Ben Brereton Diaz’s contract expiry in the summer.

The first came from Fabrizio Romano who revealed that Blackburn, as well as Burnley and Hull City are all keeping tabs on Aberdeen striker Duk, who’s scored 16 goals and assisted two more in the Scottish top flight this season.

And another striker north of the border linked with a move to Ewood Park ahead of the summer is Kevin Nisbet. The striker was wanted by Millwall back in January but a fresh report from The Scottish Daily Mail says that Blackburn, Middlesbrough, Preston North End, and Sheffield United are all keen on the Hibernian man, who’s scored 10 in 13 league outings this season.

And the third and final striker said to be on Rovers’ radar is Charlton Athletic’s Miles Leaburn. Reports claim that Rovers, Luton Town, and Millwall are all keen on the 19-year-old, who’s scored 11 goals in League One this season.

Lastly, The Sun claimed last weekend that Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Rovers’ young central midfielder Adam Wharton, who’s managed to rack up 12 Championship appearances so far this season.

Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow night.