Injured Norwich City trio could return in time for potential play-off fixtures

Norwich City head to QPR in the Championship tomorrow night.

Norwich City will look to avenge that 5-1 humbling away at Middlesbrough tomorrow night when they face a struggling QPR side. The Canaries remain in top-six contention with just two points separating them and Blackburn Rovers in 6th, but there’s three teams between Norwich in 10th and the play-offs, so it’s an uphill task.

And ahead of tomorrow’s game, Norwich boss David Wagner provided an injury update on his side, saying:

“It looks like we’ll have more or less the same squad as Friday available. There are a few knocks but I don’t think it’ll be too bad. We’ll make final calls later on.”

Norwich have had their share of first-team injuries this season. But Wagner could yet be welcoming back a key trio of first-team names in Kieran Dowell, Ben Gibson, and Kenny McLean for a potential play-off bout next month.

Wagner continued:

“Kieran will be early May, we’re looking at that timeframe for him but will see how it goes. The same for Ben and Kenny, we hope they can be back for that.”

Hopeful Norwich…

Having the likes of Dowell, Gibson, and McLean back in time for the play-offs would be a huge coup for Norwich. But them reaching the play-offs seems very hopeful at this moment in time, specially after that defeat v Middlesbrough who Norwich could bump into in the play-offs.

Norwich have a fairly kind run-in to the end of the season and so fans will retain hope, and so too will Wagner who knows that he could have a much stronger squad at his disposal when the play-offs roll around.

Tomorrow’s game v QPR is a tricky one. The R’s are fighting for their lives and they’ll throw everything at Norwich, but the Canaries will definitely be expected to win this one.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm.