Hull City set to be without three key players for Middlesbrough clash

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has revealed that Oscar Estupinan, Aaron Connolly, and Alfie Jones will miss the Middlesbrough game, but Ryan Longman will return.

Hull’s task of picking up points against Middlesbrough has been made tougher after Rosenior revealed that key players will remain missing.

The Tigers are unbeaten in their last five games – drawing four and winning once. Hull will be hoping they can emulate their recent results and force Boro into dropping more points again, with Michael Carrick’s side winning just once in their last four games.

Speaking to the club ahead of the clash, Rosenior revealed the injured trio wouldn’t return in time, but his front-line will be boosted by the return of Longman who missed the draw at Blackburn.

Trio missing…

Rosenior will seemingly be short of striking options again, with Estupinan and Connolly both unavailable for the fifth game in a row.

Estupinan last featured against Reading a month ago after sustaining an ankle injury, although the 26-year-old was expected to return for the Easter bank holiday, his absence is set to continue.

Connolly’s problem has been more severe and has scuppered his promising start to his loan stint with Hull, the Irishman last played at the beginning of February and has been out with a broken toe since.

The pair’s continued absence will likely see Ozan Tufan and Adama Traore keep their places up front with Benjamin Tetteh also sidelined in the striking department.

In defence, Jones’ run of starting every game in 2023 ended against Blackburn after he missed out due to a muscle injury.

Hull City travel to Middlesbrough tomorrow, with kick-off at 8pm.