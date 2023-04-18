Expectation over Vincent Kompany’s Burnley future revealed amid Spurs, Chelsea interest

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is expected to remain at Turf Moor this summer, according to Football Insider.

Kompany is expected to remain in the Turf Moor dugout next season after leading his all-conquering Clarets back to the Premier League

The Belgian has been linked with taking the vacant managerial post at Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Chelsea are also said to be interested in naming Kompany as their new manager after sacking Graham Potter.

Kompany took charge of Burnley at the beginning of the season after cutting his managerial teeth in his homeland with Anderlecht, making his first moves in English football as a manager with the Clarets after a successful playing career at Manchester City.

Despite the interest in his services, it’s been reported by Football Insider that Kompany is not expected to leave Burnley, with it said that the 37-year-old is keen to lead Burnley in the Premier League.

Set to stay…

Kompany looks set to make the bold decision to remain at Burnley, despite the riches of Tottenham and Chelsea keeping an eye on him.

On the face of it, Kompany has made the right decision to stay if he is backed well by the Burnley board in the summer, with him starting his project at the Clarets in the best way possible. A move to Chelsea or Tottenham takes confidence to turn down but if a spell at either club doesn’t go well, it can leave a manager a shadow of what they once were, something Kompany will be thoughtful of.

Kompany could get his hands on the Championship trophy tonight should Burnley win and Sheffield United slip up against Bristol City.

Burnley travel to Rotherham United today, with kick-off at 7:45pm.