Dion Sanderson shares social media message after taking big step towards return to action for Birmingham City

Birmingham City have had their fair share of injuries through this season, but perhaps one of the most pressing injuries has been that of Dion Sanderson.

The on loan Wolves man has missed the last two months of action with a back injury. But with just a few games of the season left, the 23-year-old is working his way back to fitness and we could yet see him in a Blues shirt before the campaign is over.

Sanderson featured for the club’s U21 side in their 3-1 defeat v Watford’s U21 side last night. He played 60 minutes of the game and afterwards, he posted this message on Twitter: