Dean Holden makes resounding statement over Aston Villa’s interest in Charlton Athletic star

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has declared striker Miles Leaburn is ‘not for sale’ this summer amid rumoured interest from Aston Villa.

Charlton Athletic’s productive youth academy looks to have conjured up another star for the future in the form of 19-year-old striker Leaburn. He’s made an eye-catching breakthrough into senior football this season, netting 12 goals and providing three assists in 36 outings across all competitions.

The towering striker’s displays have unsurprisingly caught the eye, with reports from The Sun claiming over the weekend that Premier League side Aston Villa are eyeing a summer swoop.

Those claims haven’t been entertained by Addicks boss Holden though, who has issued a resounding statement on his stance over Leaburn ahead of the transfer window.

As quoted by the South London Press, Holden has declared the starlet is ‘not for sale’ this summer, stating he’s a player he wants to work with and develop further moving forward. He said:

“Miles is not for sale.

“Miles is a fantastic young player who has got lots to learn still. He’s somebody I love working with. It’s just speculation.”

Time will tell…

While Holden’s words seem pretty resounding, it remains to be seen whether or not Aston Villa or any other top clubs look to test Charlton Athletic’s resolve this summer. They have cashed in on young prospects like Mason Burstow before but the hope will be that he isn’t let go too soon given the Addicks’ own ambitions.

Holden will be hopeful of leading a summer makeover ahead of next season but keeping star men like Leaburn will be vital in his bid to take the club back towards the top end of the League One table.

Aston Villa have a fair amount of financial might behind them though, and they’ve shown before they’re willing to spend big on talents for the future. Only in January they splashed a reported $18m (around £14.4m) on Columbian starlet Jhon Duran.