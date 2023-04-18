‘Could be dealt another blow’ – Swansea City v Preston North End prediction: The72

Swansea City host Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow night.

Swansea City welcome play-off hopefuls Preston to the Swansea.com Stadium tomorrow. The Swans go into this one in a strong vein of form having gone five games unbeaten in the Championship, winning four of those of those to move up into 13th place of the table.

And Preston have been impressive of late as well. They sit in 8th place of the table and just a point outside the top-six, despite seeing a three-game winning streak brought to an end by Millwall last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“These two sides are bang in form right now, and if Preston don’t go up this season then I can see both of these being strong top-six contenders next time round.

“Preston didn’t disgrace themselves v Millwall, but Ryan Lowe will certainly be disappointed with the result, and he’ll know that another defeat here could all but rule his side out of the play-offs.

“Swansea don’t have an amazing home record this season but they are in form, and looking to finish inside the top half of the table.

“I can’t split these two sides in this one.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Preston North End

James Ray

“This is a really intriguing fixture between Swansea and Preston and it’s hard to see how this one pans out.

“Preston will know they need to bounce back from that defeat to Millwall but with the hosts in impressive form, they could be dealt another blow in South Wales. The visitors have what it takes to overcome Martin’s Swans, but I’ve got a feeling they’ll be held to a draw.

“This could be an entertaining one and while Preston need it more, they could be pegged back.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-2 Preston North End