Comment: Middlesbrough should unleash forgotten man v Hull City amid injury crisis

Middlesbrough face Hull City on Wednesday evening where they will be looking to further cement their place in the division’s top six.

With just four games left to play between now and the end of the season Middlesbrough need to make the next few weeks count and get enough points on the board to secure a place in the top six. They are currently in 4th and are nine points ahead of 7th placed Coventry City.

But with the run-in well underway, Boro are facing an injury crisis, particularly in wide areas, with Marcus Forss and Aaron Ramsey coming off injured in the 5-1 win over Norwich City, joining Riley McGree on the treatment table.

Speaking to Teesside Live, head coach Michael Carrick issued an ominous update, stating:

“We’re counting the amount of players we’ll have available for Wednesday night. We’ll have to see who’s fit and able to go, and who isn’t,” he said.

“We’re still assessing the boys really, because it’s such a quick turnaround. We’ll carry on doing that, and see how they are over the next few days.”

With this in mind, and wide players Forss, Ramsey and McGree potentially out, now could be the perfect time to turn to Isaiah Jones. The 23-year-old was the first name on the team sheet under previous boss Chris Wilder but has found regular playing time hard to come by under Carrick.

He was brought back into the fold for the clash with Norwich City and came on in the second-half to a rapturous reception from the home fans, who immediately began singing his name. Therefore, the Hull City game could be a big opportunity for Jones to take with injuries mounting up.

The winger is quick and skilful and can beat a man with ease. But he is a confidence player, and when the team was struggling in the first part of the season under Wilder, Jones was often the scapegoat, albeit he was performing below par. Now with the team playing well with him out of the team, he needs to make good on his chance should it come his way in midweek.

Middlesbrough host Hull City in the Championship on Wednesday evening and is live on Sky Sports Football.