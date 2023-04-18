Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United: Doubt surrounds star forward

Burnley host Rotherham United in the Championship tonight.

Burnley could wrap up the Championship title later today if they beat Rotherham United and Sheffield United fail to win against Bristol City.

Vincent Kompany’s side have already confirmed promotion back to the Premier League but will be looking to get back to winning ways after the Belgian boss made wholesale changes for the goalless draw against Reading last time out.

The Millers also suffered a disappointing result at the weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Luton Town, remaining in 18th place and just three points above the relegation zone.

Burnley team news

Kompany will likely be without Nathan Tella who was substituted after just 15 minutes in the draw against Reading, with the boss revealing he’s ‘worried’ for Tella despite not knowing the full details of his injury.

Manuel Benson also left the field against Reading with injury, suffering from a mixture of cramp and knocks leaving his involvement up in the air after Kompany stated ‘it’s not too bad’.

Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez are close to returns after Kompany stated he hopes both will be back soon, but it remains to be seen whether or not they’re fit for tonight.

Predicted XI

Muric

Roberts

Al-Dakhil

Beyer

Maatsen

Cullen

Brownhill

Gudmundsson

Twine

Zaroury

Foster

Arijanet Muric will likely come back in for Bailey Peacock-Farrell who started against Reading. Despite having little to do the Northern Irishman may drop back to the bench.

Harwood-Bellis’ minutes have been closely monitored following his return from injury and Kompany may opt for caution given Jordan Beyer and Ameen Al-Dakhil combined for a clean sheet against the Royals.

Brownhill could return in midfield with Johan Berg Gudmundsson possibly being pushed forward in place of Tella, with Anass Zaroury likely to replace Benson after returning off the bench at the weekend.