Burnley have eight-figure option to buy current loan man, director reveals

Burnley will need to pay €15million to sign Jordan Beyer on a permanent deal from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, reports claim.

Beyer, 22, joined Burnley on loan at the start of the season. And after a while, Beyer established his spot in the starting XI, having since gone on to feature 28 times in the Championship this season, scoring once and grabbing himself three assists.

There’s been a lot of discussion about whether or not Burnley would be signing him at the end of his loan deal. But the latest update seems to be the most clarifying, with Monchengladbach’s sporting director Roland Virkus confirming to the media (via Sport Witness) that Burnley do have an option to buy the Germany U21 centre-back, but that they’ll have to fork out €15million for the signing.

An expensive summer ahead…

Expect Vincent Kompany to want to keep the vast majority of this current squad intact for next season. That would mean signing players like Beyer and Nathan Tella, with the Clarets reportedly in talks to sign the latter.

But these players will come at a cost. The fact that they’ve done so well with Burnley this season may mean that their transfer value has shot up, so it could be a very costly summer ahead for the Clarets as they return to the Premier League.

But expect Burnley to splash the cash in the summer. They won’t want to return to the Championship anytime soon and they’ll want Kompany to stick around, so they’ll surely give him what he wants in the transfer market to keep him content.

Beyer to Burnley would be a smart move, but there could also be some other teams looking at him after his impressive campaign in the Championship.

Burnley return to action v Rotherham United tonight.