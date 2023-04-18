Brentford keen on Burnley man, report reveals

Burnley defender Connor Roberts remains a transfer target for Brentford, according to the Daily Mail.

Roberts has enjoyed a brilliant season at Burnley so far, with the right-back bagging four goals and three assists in 38 games from defence.

The Welshman has played a key role for a Burnley side that have eased their way to promotion, with the league title possibly being wrapped up tonight if results go their way.

Roberts joined Burnley from Swansea City last season where he played 21 games in the Premier League, but he has really kicked on this season, becoming one of the first names on Vincent Kompany’s team-sheet.

However, Burnley may face trouble holding onto the 27-year-old, with the Daily Mail reporting that Brentford hold a long standing interest in Roberts and could move to bring him to West London in the summer.

Move to Brentford…

Given Burnley’s dominance in the Championship, it’s unsurprising to see some of the key men linked with moves to Premier League sides, with Roberts’ links to Brentford an intriguing one.

Brentford have enjoyed a good top flight campaign to date with Thomas Frank’s side spending most of the season in the top half of the table.

However, a run of three consecutive defeats means the Bees have slipped away from the European places, potentially leaving Frank to question some of his players.

Frank has opted to play former Hearts man Aaron Hickey at right-back despite the 20-year-old being a more natural left-back by trade, likely leaving the door open for a new right-back to arrive.

Roberts won’t leave Burnley cheaply with the Clarets set to be playing top-flight football again next season, and Vincent Kompany will surely keen to maintain the core of his all-conquering side for the top flight.

Burnley travel to Rotherham United today, with kick-off at 7:45pm.