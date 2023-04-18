Blackpool team news and predicted XI to face West Brom: Star man touch and go for Dobbie

Blackpool host West Brom in the Championship tonight.

Blackpool welcome West Brom to Bloomfield Road with the two sides desperate to pick up three points, but for very different reasons.

The Tangerines gave themselves a lifeline in their bid to survive relegation as they beat basement side Wigan Athletic 1-0 at the weekend. The win sees Stephen Dobbie’s side move to within four points of safety.

West Brom also kept their hopes alive of achieving their goals this season, with a 2-1 comeback win away at Stoke City last time out ending a run of four games without a win and moved them to within three points of the play-offs.

Blackpool team news

Blackpool’s interim boss Dobbie has been dealt a triple blow ahead of the West Brom clash. Defender James Husband is confirmed to be out after he had surgery on a head injury sustained against Wigan.

Match winner Jerry Yates is ‘touch and go’ after returning following two games out against Wigan, whilst Ian Poveda is also a doubt after taking a knock.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Rob Apter and Tom Trybull have all trained ahead of tomorrow’s game but a return may come too soon. Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine and Charlie Goode all remain out.

Predicted XI

Grimshaw

Lyons

Nelson

Thorniley

Thompson

Fiorini

Carey

Bowler

Anderson

Yates

Rogers

Dobbie will be forced into a change at left-back with Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel a possibility to start after replacing Husband at the weekend, although Dominic Thompson could be favoured as a more natural left-back.

Lewis Fiorini should make it three starts in a row at the base of midfield, whilst Sonny Carey could bolster the midfield replacing Poveda, with either Josh Bowler or Keshi Anderson moved out wide. Yates could be risked with Blackpool’s current situation requiring all hands at the pump.

The clash kicks off at 19:45 tonight.