Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, Millwall all keen on Charlton Athletic ace, report claims

Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, and Millwall are all keeping tabs on Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn, according to Football League World.

Leaburn, 19, has enjoyed a breakthrough season with Charlton Athletic in League One. The striker only made his league debut for the Addicks this season but already he’s racked up 31 League One appearances, scoring 11 goals and assisting two more along the way.

Over the weekend, Aston Villa were credited with a surprise interest in the youngster, and now Football League World are claiming that Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, and Millwall are all interested in the Englishman.

Leaburn to leave The Valley?

Leaburn is bound to attract transfer interest as we head into the summer, given his young age and the amount of goals he’s scored for Charlton Athletic in League One this season.

It’d be best to take any story regarding the player with a slight pinch of salt, but the recognition is certainly a credit to Leaburn and to Charlton Athletic who produced the player and gave him the chance to shine in their first-team.

He’s done very well to score as many goals as he has done this season and the likes of Blackburn and Millwall in particular could do with attacking reinforcements in the summer – Blackburn even more so because they’re set to lose Ben Brereton Diaz as things stand.

And Luton are becoming quite well-known for buying players from League One, like Carlton Morris last summer, so it’s easy to see them having an interest in Leaburn, but expect more and more teams to be linked alongside the player as we move further towards the pre-season.

But it won’t be an easy move for any of Blackburn, Luton, or Millwall – Addicks boss Dean Holden has already stated that Leaburn is not for sale this summer.

Up next for Leaburn’s Charlton Athletic is a trip to MK Dons tonight.