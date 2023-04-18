Blackburn Rovers boss provides injury update on Daniel Ayala and says whether he’ll return v Coventry City

Daniel Ayala has missed the last two months of action for Blackburn Rovers, after suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-0 win over Blackpool in February.

Ayala has often been on the sidelines for Blackburn Rovers since his arrival in 2020. To date, the Spaniard has made 55 league appearances for Rovers as he nears the end of his third season at the club, with this season being his most involved so far.

He’s racked up 24 Championship appearances so far this season but he’s missed the last several weeks with a a hamstring injury. But Jon Dahl Tomasson provided a positive update on the 32-year-old ahead of his side’s crunch match v Coventry City tomorrow night, with Ayala having returned to training today.

He told Lancashire Telegraph:

“It was his first time out on the grass, it was to see him. He has been out for a while but he could still be important this season. He needs to get up to speed and he will not be ready (for Coventry).”

A timely boost?

Despite a dip in form, Blackburn Rovers remain inside the top-six. Tomorrow’s game could make or break their season but even in the event that they lose, they have four more games left to reassert themselves in the play-off places.

And if Ayala can return before the end of the season and in time for a potential play-off bout, then it’ll be a huge boost for Tomasson.

Ayala is a very experienced player. He has a lot of Championship experience and his presence in the XI would go a long way, especially with Rovers having a lot of younger players in their ranks this season.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.