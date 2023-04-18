Birmingham City casting eyes over Crystal Palace striker

Birmingham City have taken Crystal Palace teenager Junior Dixon on trial, according to Birmingham Live.

Dixon has joined up with the Birmingham City U21s, featuring for the Blues in an U21 Professional Development League clash against Watford last night. The youngsters were beaten 3-1, with Dixon playing 74 minutes.

The Palace starlet is a highly rated talent who has drawn attention in the past, with Borussia Dortmund and Everton both sending scouts to watch Dixon last year, according to The Telegraph.

Dixon has bagged ten goals and laid on four assists in just 14 games for Palace in the U18 Premier League, but now, Birmingham City are casting their eye over the young striker ahead of a potential swoop. It remains to be seen whether or not he’ll leave Selhurst Park in the summer, but any deal would include a training compensation fee.

One for the future…

Dixon has proved his quality in the U18s setup at Selhurst Park this season and he’s now getting a chance at U21 level with Birmingham City.

If the Blues were to sign Dixon permanently, he would likely join up with the U21 side but first-team opportunities wouldn’t be far round the corner if he continues the clinical form he’s enjoyed at Palace this season.

John Eustace is currently set to see veteran striker Troy Deeney leave on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires, although it’s reported that talks have begun to keep the 34-year-old at St Andrew’s next season. Birmingham’s other striking options are 34-year-old Lukas Jutkiewicz and 31-year-old Scott Hogan, with future proofing the side necessary up front.

Birmingham City travel to Millwall tonight, with kick-off at 8pm.