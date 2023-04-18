‘Anything’s possible’ – Ex-Stoke City man Glen Johnson assesses the Potters’ Premier League ambitions

Stoke City’s form since the January transfer window has given fans hope for the 2023/24 campaign, with Alex Neil looking to take the Potters back to the Premier League.

Stoke City looked like relegation candidates at one point this season. Now though, the Potters are sitting in 16th place of the table with four games of the season left to play. Form of late has been a bit patchy, but on the whole, Stoke have looked a lot stronger in the second half of this season.

Next season, Neil will look to bring Premier League football back to Stoke City after their previous relegation in 2018. The club spent 10 happy years in the top flight and one player who pulled on the red and white of Stoke during their Premier League stay was Glen Johnson.

The right-back played 64 times for the Potters between 2015 and 2018 before calling time on his career. And the now 38-year-old recently spoke to AceOdds about his former club’s chances of a Premier League return next season, and whether Neil is the man to bring top flight football back to the bet365 stadium.

He said:

“Well, it’s not so much whether they can do it under Alex Neil or not, or whether he’s the right man or the wrong man. There’s a big, big gap, as we’ve always said, between the Premier League and the Championship. Even from the bottom of the Premier League to the top of the Championship, there’s a massive gap.

“So it’s not easy for any manager to get a team promoted and then establish them quickly in the Premier League. It’s going to take an awful lot of time because let’s face it, the players aren’t that good enough now to compete mid-table in the Premier League.

“So it’s not just getting them out of the league, that’s the first thing and then it’s getting the players that are good enough to keep you there. So whoever does it, it’s a tough job, but it’s happened in the past.

“As long as the club have got a good game plan and patience with the manager and get some more players in, then anything’s possible.”

Potters to the Premier League…

Johnson is right. Promotion is just half of the task at the hand and the other half is then building a team capable of staying in the Premier League.

It’s vert difficult for teams to initially break out of the Championship but Neil and his side have given Stoke fans a lot of hope ahead of next season.

There’s certainly some work to do in the transfer market and it might yet take a few seasons before Stoke are capable of challenging for promotion, but they’re definitely on a positive track after some tough years in the second tier.

Up next is a home game v Wigan Athletic tonight.