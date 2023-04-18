‘A very winnable fixture’ – QPR v Norwich City prediction: The72

QPR host Norwich City in the Championship tomorrow night.

QPR welcome Norwich City to west London, in another crucial games for Gareth Ainsworth’s struggling side. The R’s sit in 20th place of the table and just one point ahead of Reading in 22nd, with the Londoners now winless in their last six – they’ve lost five of those.

And it’s an important game for Norwich City too. David Wagner’s side sit in 10th place of the table but still just two points outside the play-off places, despite winning only one of their last seven in the Championship.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I was really expecting a better performance from QPR last time out after that draw at West Brom. But I’m rapidly losing any hope for them this season and I really think they could finish this round of fixtures inside the relegation zone.

“Norwich still have everything to play for as well, and in terms of quality they’re far ahead of QPR. The advantage definitely lies with Norwich City in this one and they’ll view it as a very winnable fixture, but QPR will make it a very scrappy game.

“I’m going to back Norwich to claim a narrow win in this one.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-1 Norwich City

James Ray

“If QPR are to get anything from this, they have to make the most of Norwich’s defensive frailties. The Canaries have been forced into fielding a makeshift backline due to injuries and that could offer a bit of hope for the hosts.

“That said though, they put in another display to forget against Coventry at the weekend and with the pressure on, they’ve not been able to turn the tide.

“It’s looking pretty grim for Ainsworth’s side at the moment and I can see it getting worse here. Away win.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-2 Norwich City