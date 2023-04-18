22-year-old could be out for nine months as West Brom confirm huge injury blow

West Brom striker Daryl Dike has suffered a ruptured achilles, ruling him out for between six and nine months.

West Brom man Dike has endured a pretty injury-hit time at The Hawthorns since signing from Orlando City in January 2022.

When fit he’s proven a big hit up top though. The powerful American striker has managed seven goals in 23 Championship appearances so far this season but after being forced off against Stoke City at the weekend, concerns were immediately raised over the possibility of another big injury blow.

Now, the Baggies’ fears have been confirmed. As announced on the club’s official website, Dike is facing six to nine months on the sidelines after suffering a ‘full rupture’ of his achilles tendon. As a result, the 22-year-old will require surgery before rehabilitation.

Of course, this brings a premature end to his season and it will be hoped that he can come back towards the latter stages of this year.

In his absence…

With Dike out for the foreseeable, it will be hoped he can go through a smooth recovery to be back and to his best as soon as safely possible. For now though, the Baggies will have to fare without his services.

Carlos Corberan has other options up top but it will be interesting to see if the club recruit another starting striker to cover for his absence heading into next season. Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant are the leading options now, while youth star Reyes Cleary should be hopeful of earning a chance.

Another striker seems a necessity in the summer now though as West Brom look to deal without Dike.