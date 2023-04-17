Transfer insider comments on Newcastle United’s ‘long-term interest’ in Watford’s Joao Pedro

Watford forward Joao Pedro is subject to ‘long-term interest’ by Newcastle United, with Pete O’Rourke claiming Pedro ‘would jump at the chance’ to join the Magpies.

Pedro almost joined Newcastle last summer when Eddie Howe’s side reportedly launched a bid worth £30million to sign the Brazilian.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that a deal was ‘100% agreed’ last year with Pedro planning on heading to the the club for a medical, but the deal later collapsed, with Pedro remaining at Vicarage Road and signing a new contract at Watford until the summer of 2027.

Despite Watford tying down the Brazilian for the next few seasons, it’s now been revealed by Football Insider’s O’Rourke that Newcastle maintain their long-term interest in the striker, with Pedro remaining very keen on the move.

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport:

“This is long-term interest from Newcastle for Joao Pedro. They tried to sign him last January, but weren’t able to get a deal over the line. They’ve continued to keep tabs on him.”

O’Rourke continued:

“As I said, the chance to go to Newcastle with potential Champions League football on offer – I’m sure this is something Joao Pedro would jump at.”

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

Summer move…

Watford retain very little hope of finishing in the Championship play-offs this season. Despite the Hornets beating Bristol City 2-0 at the weekend, Chris Wilder’s side remain in 12th place – only four points behind the 6th place side, but have played a game more.

With Watford unlikely to be a Premier League side again next season, there’s every chance that Pedro will seek a move back to the top-flight, with the 21-year-old bagging 15 goal involvements for the lacklustre Watford outfit so far this season.

Newcastle hold the upper hand in their attempts to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football next season – they’re currently sat in 4th place, three points ahead of 5th place and with a game in hand.

It’s a move that Pedro would surely have no second thoughts about pursuing with the Magpies needing to strengthen their squad ahead of a likely European campaign next season.

Watford host Cardiff City on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7:45pm.