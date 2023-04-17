‘They’re feeling the pressure’ – Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Coventry City in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City face off in a huge play-off clash at Ewood Park.

Rovers had won five of six home games before dropping points against Norwich City and Hull City. The draw with the Tigers at the weekend means they’re winless in four but Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are still clinging onto 6th place with five games remaining.

As for the Sky Blues, they’re just one point behind Blackburn having played a game more. Mark Robins’ side made a much-needed return to winning ways at the weekend after three without a win, comfortably dispatching of strugglers QPR thanks to brace from Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer’s 86th-minute strike.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is an absolutely huge game in the play-off fight and both sides could really strengthen their top-six bid with a win here.

“Blackburn have been strong at home previously but they’ve looked really shaky in recent weeks and they’re feeling the pressure once again coming towards the end of the season. A side like Coventry could really prey on that, but they’ve have a slight stutter of their own too.

“This is going to be really close to call and either side could snatch all three points but I’m going to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Coventry City

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn have looked less than convincing of late. I think they might yet drop out of the top-six and I’m backing Coventry to nick their place in the play-offs, so this game is an absolutely massive one.

“The Sky Blues have gone about their season quietly. But Mark Robins really has a strong squad, and one that can really hurt teams in this division.

“It’s going to be a very close game, that’s for sure. It’s a bit of a make or break one for Blackburn, but I think they’ll fall short here.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Coventry City