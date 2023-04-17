‘They’re doomed now’ – Stoke City v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Stoke City host Wigan Athletic in the Championship tomorrow.

The Potters welcome the Latics to the bet365 tomorrow with the hosts looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a drop in form recently.

Alex Neil’s side were beaten 2-1 at home by West Brom last time out, despite Stoke leading at half-time. The result makes it three without a win for Stoke who have slipped to 16th in the table, seeing their chances of finishing in the top half of the league fade.

Wigan meanwhile look set to be relegated after they were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool in a six-pointer at the foot of the table. Shaun Maloney’s side have now lost three in a row and are eight points adrift from safety with just four games left.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Stoke have lost their form recently but the visit of Wigan is one of the best chances they’ll have of getting back to winning ways to make sure they don’t end the season with a whimper.

“Wigan could be a dangerous opponent though if Neil’s side aren’t at it, with zero pressure or expectation on the Latics given their doomed league position, potentially making for an interesting game.

“Stoke face two sides below them in the table after Wigan, and I expect Neil to see his side bounce back to form and pick up plenty more points before the season’s finish.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Wigan Athletic

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

James Ray

“Although’s Stoke’s fine form has slowed somewhat, I can see them claiming all three points here.

“After three consecutive defeats for Wigan, you can’t help but feel they’re doomed now. It would take a miraculous turnaround and some pretty significant luck for them to climb out of this and I can’t see that happening unfortunately.

“Maloney’s side could make this a close-run tie but I will go for a home win here.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Wigan Athletic