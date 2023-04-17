‘They need to make a big change’ – Swindon Town v Bradford City prediction: The72

Swindon Town host Bradford City in League Two on Tuesday night.

Bradford City travel to the County Ground to face a Swindon Town side sitting in 12th and on a dismal run of form.

The Robins’ move to bring Jody Morris in as Scott Lindsey’s replacement has not gone to plan. They’re winless in their last nine League Two games and have won just twice since the switch in management, leaving their previous play-off aspirations long in the past.

As for Bradford City, they’re still firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion despite sitting in 6th. Mark Hughes and co are five points clear of Salford City in 8th but remain just three points away from 2nd place Northampton Town with a game in hand.

The Bantams could rise into the top-three with a win here, but they need other results to fall in their favour.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s been a season to forget for Swindon Town and the sooner the summer can come, the better. It hasn’t been good enough across the board for the Robins and ahead of next season, they need to make a big change or two if they’re to improve their fortunes.

“Bradford meanwhile are looking good in the fight for promotion and should be confident of claiming all three points here,.

“All the momentum is with the visitors coming into this one and I think this game could show just how much work Swindon have to do over the summer if they’re to push back towards the top end of the table next season.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 0-3 Bradford City

Cameron Winstanley

“Swindon have their work cut out in this one, with the two sides at polar opposite ends of the form table and the end of the season seemingly not coming quick enough for the Robins.

“Jody Morris’ job remains under pressure with Swindon winless in nine games, with the goalless draw against Barrow being further cause for frustration.

“Bradford will be looking forward to this game, with it the perfect chance to bag three points and keep their automatic promotion hopes going. I can’t see anything other than a Bradford win in this one.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 0-2 Bradford City