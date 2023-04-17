Sunderland ‘picked up another injury’ v Birmingham City, Mowbray reveals

Sunderland host Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow night.

The Black Cats go into this game on the back of an impressive 2-1 win against Birmingham City on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run to five in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won their last two and now sit in 9th place of the table – two points outside the play-off places with just four games of the season remaining.

But tomorrow’s game will be another tough one. Huddersfield have clawed their way out of the relegation zone under Neil Warnock but lost away at Swansea City last time out.

And Sunderland’s task will be made harder after Mowbray revealed that his side picked up another injury v Birmingham City.

He told The Northern Echo:

“The ones who are fit are fit, and the ones who are not fit are not fit. We’ve picked up another injury from the weekend though.

“I don’t really want to tell you who it is because Neil sometimes likes to get his men to mark certain men. You’ll see when the team sheet goes in.

“We’re one more down from where we were at the weekend, but I don’t think it’s a bad injury. Fingers crossed, it’ll just be this game, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Dennis Cirkin was sent off in the last outing and so he’ll be unavailable tomorrow, as will all of Aji Alese, Jewison Bennette, Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans, Niall Huggins, Ross Stewart, and potentially Dan Ballard who’s nursing a hamstring injury.

Bad to worse…

Sunderland have had rotten luck on the injury front this season. But they’re still going strong in the Championship and the fact that Sunderland are well in play-off contention with just a few games left is very impressive.

Tomorrow’s game is another difficult one though and a defeat here could all but put an end to Sunderland’s play-off ambitions.

And if this new injury is a key one then it’ll make things even more testing. Sunderland have so many injuries right now, especially in the defensive area with Cirkin’s suspension only adding to the problem.

But Mowbray and his men have found a way to deal with injuries so far this season so fans should have hope ahead of tomorrow.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.