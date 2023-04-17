Plymouth Argyle handed big injury boost as Steven Schumacher delivers fresh update on star man Bali Mumba

Plymouth Argyle will have loan star Bali Mumba back for this weekend’s clash with Cambridge United, manager Steven Schumacher has said.

Plymouth Argyle’s move to sign Mumba on loan from Norwich City has proven to be one of the season’s best deals. The 21-year-old has been a star performer at wing-back, managing six goals and nine assists in 37 League One games thus far.

However, the Pilgrims have been without one of their standout players of the season for the past two games. After coming on for Joe Edwards in latter stages of the Good Friday win over Morecambe, Mumba was forced off on a stretcher in concerning scenes.

He’s missed the Lincoln City and Exeter City ties as a result but now, a positive update has emerged.

After assessments back with parent club Norwich, Mumba will miss Tuesday’s clash with Shrewsbury Town but will be back at Home Park on Wednesday and in contention to face Cambridge United on Saturday. As quoted by Plymouth Live, Schumacher said:

“The testing Norwich did over the weekend they were pleased with. The reports we got back from their medical team were okay.

“He’s going to do a contact session with their medical team tomorrow. We are confident that he’s going to be fine. He will have a day off on Wednesday to travel back [to Plymouth] and then he will be fit for the weekend.”

A big boost…

With the Pilgrims looking to hold onto an automatic promotion spot, key players like Mumba will be vital. Sheffield Wednesday’s faltering form has opened the door for Plymouth to rise to League One as Champions and as good as that would be, just earning a top-two finish will be the priority.

In Mumba’s absence, one of Saxon Earley, Mickel Miller or Brendon Galloway could start on the left-hand side. Joe Edwards will likely hold down the starting spot on the right, though the pack could be shuffled somewhat if Mumba is ready to go again for this weekend.

With five games left, Plymouth are a point clear of Ipswich Town at the top of the League One table.