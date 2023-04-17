Paul Heckingbottom reveals Sheffield United transfer hope regarding Manchester City duo

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed he hopes to have loan pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee back at Bramall Lane next season.

Doyle and McAtee have both enjoyed a bright season to date at Sheffield United, with the pair both arriving on loan from Manchester City in the summer.

McAtee has fared the better of his City teammate in terms of output, with the 20-year-old managing seven goals and three assists in 32 Championship games – 15 of which have only come as a substitute. But Doyle has played in a deeper midfield role yet still has six league goal contributions to his name, including the long-range stunner to win the FA Cup quarter-final tie against Blackburn Rovers.

The Manchester City midfielders have certainly impressed Heckingbottom this season, with the boss revealing to The Star that he hopes to bring the City pair down to South Yorkshire again next season. Heckingbottom said:

“Those types of players, James and Tommy, are the type we want to help us grow.

“Not just players but good people. There’s talent and a lot more to come from them. My message to City is that they need pushing and they’ve done well. They’ve got good personalities, I would like, (to keep them) but we have to wait and see.”

Premier League return?

Sheffield United look destined for a return to the top flight, currently sitting in 2nd place five points ahead of Luton Town with a game in hand.

With the Blades’ imminent return, work behind the scenes would have likely begun to help United survive the drop next season, and Doyle and McAtee could both be parts of the plan. City’s youngsters have enjoyed Championship loan spells this season, with fellow Citizen Taylor Harwood-Bellis achieving promotion with Burnley, meaning there’s a real possibility all three will be enjoying Premier League football next season.

United could well see midfielders Oliver Norwood and John Fleck leave the club in the summer with their contracts set to expire, leaving the door open to the City duo making a return to Bramall Lane next season.