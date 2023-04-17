Out of contract Portsmouth man makes honest admission over game time

Portsmouth winger Reeco Hackett has admitted he wants to play more football with talks over a potential contract extension yet to begin.

Portsmouth added Hackett to their ranks in 2020, signing the former Charlton Athletic academy player following his impressive stint in the National League with Bromley.

For much of his time at Fratton Park though, he’s had to settle for a bit-part role. 21 of his 32 League One appearances have been off the bench this season, chipping in with three goals and two assists in the process. Overall he’s played 43 times, managing another three goals to take his total to six for the campaign.

Uncertainty surrounds his future though with his deal up this summer. Now, Hackett has spoken to shed some light on his situation.

Speaking with BBC Radio Solent Sport’s Andrew Moon, Hackett was fairly critical of his season on an individual level but expressed his desire for more game time. When asked if he had spoken with the club about a new deal, he said:

“No I haven’t.

“I’m sure there will be conversations in the coming weeks but yeah, nothing so far.”

When asked if he feels he needs to be playing more, Hackett added:

“Yeah 100%, I want to play football. Ultimately I haven’t played enough and I haven’t played enough since I’ve been here.”

What next for Hackett?

It remains to be seen just how Hackett’s situation pans out but John Mousinho has made it clear that he won’t be rushing into decisions over players’ futures after only arriving in January.

Given the role Hackett has played under his management though combined with the versatile forward’s desire for more game time, you get the feeling that a summer move could be best for all. That way Mousinho will have a space free to bring his own attacker while Hackett can kick on away from Fratton Park.

Until then though, the London-born man will be keen to make the most of any chance he gets in the side to prove he’s got what it takes to hold down a regular role at League One level.