‘Not a lot of depth right now’ – Blackpool v West Brom prediction: The72

Blackpool host West Brom in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Blackpool welcome the Baggies to Bloomfield Road for what is another crucial game in the Seasiders’ season.

Stephen Dobbie is currently in caretaker charge of the side, and he guided the club to a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic over the weekend. It leaves his side four points from safety with four games remaining.

West Brom also claimed an impressive win on Saturday after coming from behind to beat Stoke City 2-1. The Baggies sit in 11th and still have a chance of a top-six finish this season, with three points separating them and Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Blackpool really needed that win over Wigan. They’ve given themselves a very real chance of survival but this game v West Brom is just one of four very tough games laying ahead of them.

“And West Brom have a lot of reason to win here. All of a sudden, they’re back in play-off contention and they’ll view this as a must-win game, and a very winnable one too.

“I think it could get cagey here. With little turnaround from the last game, and with the Baggies having a lot of injuries and not a lot of depth right now, I think it could end in a draw.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-1 West Brom

James Ray

“Both sides need all three points here if they’re to achieve their respective goals this season. A point would certainly be better for the hosts, but Stephen Dobbie’s side have to go for everything in these final few games if they’re to pull off a great escape.

“Unfortunately though, despite the Baggies’ injury problems, I feel they’ll have enough to overcome the Tangerines.

“There’s still time for Corberan and co to break into the top-six and here, I think they’ll take another big step towards a potential play-off finish.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 West Brom