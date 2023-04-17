Millwall ‘expecting bad news’ on fresh injury blow to 30-year-old, admits Gary Rowett

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said they are ‘expecting bad news’ regarding the quad injury picked up by Murray Wallace against Preston North End.

Millwall defender Wallace has been a mainstay for Rowett’s Lions this season. The Scot has spent much of this season at left-back and against Preston, he made his 15th consecutive Championship start.

The outing didn’t last long though, being forced off after just seven minutes as Millwall went on to secure a huge 2-0 win thanks to goals from Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming.

The Wallace injury has been a cause for concern though and now, Rowett has issued a fresh update on the matter.

While there was no specific return date or time scale given by the Millwall boss while speaking with the South London Press, he admitted that ‘it doesn’t look great’ regarding Wallace’s quad. He went on to say that they’re ‘expecting bad news’ when they learn the true extent of the blow.

“It doesn’t look great.

“The medical team looked at the weekend and it doesn’t look brilliant. We’re expecting bad news on that one.

“What it does is just leaves us a little bit light at the moment. It’s no problem when it comes to the starting 11, but it means you’re starting to get a little light on options, certainly defensively.”

In his absence…

With Wallace looking set for a spell on the sidelines, the door will open for Scott Malone to start. He’s had to settle for more of a bit-part role this season but he could be given a chance to play an important role over the final stages of the campaign.

Callum Styles is expected to be back in the squad after his return to fitness but after his lengthy spell out through a quad problem of his own, he should be eased back into action to avoid re-injury.

Once he’s back to 100%, it could be Styles and Malone battling for a starting spot if Wallace is out for the foreseeable.