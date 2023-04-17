‘Make them pay’ – Millwall v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Millwall host Birmingham City in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Millwall come into this midweek clash against Birmingham City with the hope of strengthening their grip on a Championship play-off spot. After four games without a win, the Lions returned to winning ways with a victory over top-six rivals Preston North End.

Gary Rowett’s side secured the important 2-0 victory through goals from Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming.

As for Birmingham City, they look to be coasting towards the end of the season after securing their Championship status for another campaign. The Blues aren’t mathematically safe just yet but with eight points separating them and the bottom three with four games left, survival seems all but confirmed.

At the weekend, John Eustace and co were beaten by Sunderland, who were able to see out a 2-1 win despite Dennis Cirkin’s late red card.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“After a big return to winning ways at the weekend, Millwall need to use that momentum to fire them on over the last four games of the season. They’re in with a great chance of a play-off finish now and with Birmingham City in town, they should be confident of another important win.

“Birmingham look just about done for this season and with hope building over the takeover, you get the feeling they just want to get to the summer to freshen up the ranks and start afresh ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

“Millwall need to pounce on that and make them pay. I’ll go for a home win.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-0 Birmingham City

Luke Phelps

“Big win for Millwall on Saturday. They put away a very in form side and did so with relative comfort, but a visit from Birmingham City presents the Lions with another very tough task.

“Blues are tricky customers. They’re very difficult to break down and they’re difficult to maintain too, with John Eustace’s side having a lot of youth and energy in his ranks.

“But for me, Millwall are well clear of Birmingham City in terms of quality and experience, so I’m backing them to claim another win in this one.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Birmingham City