Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts suffers another setback as QPR injury woes continue

Tyler Roberts has endured another season of injury hell.

The Welshman joined QPR on loan from Leeds United last summer, and at first it looked to be a very keen signing for the Londoners. Roberts quickly racked up a number of Championship appearances but he’s not featured since January owing to a calf injury.

He returned to parent club Leeds to step up his recovery and he was due to make his return for QPR in the 3-0 defeat v Coventry City on Saturday. But Roberts didn’t make it off the bench and manager Gareth Ainsworth has since revealed that Roberts suffered another injury set-back during the warm up of that game.

Ainsworth told West London Sport:

“Tyler was down as a substitute and unfortunately he pulled up in the warm-up. That was tough to take. We wanted extra forwards and Tyler is a good forward.”

Ainsworth continued:

“Hopefully he might be involved on Wednesday. It would have been a risk to put him on on Saturday.”

In total, Roberts has featured 20 times in all competitions for QPR, scoring four goals. The R’s are said to have an option to buy the Welshman for £4.5million at the end of this season.

A disappointing season…

Roberts was showing a lot of promise at the start of the season – as were QPR. But injury has once again blighted Roberts’ season and it looks like he’ll return to Leeds United in the summer on the back of a relatively disappointing campaign.

And for QPR, not having Roberts for most of the season has been a blow. The R’s have really struggled in attack and if Roberts had been available throughout, they might have put a few more points on the board.

Roberts may well make his return to action v Norwich City on Wednesday night, in another really difficult game for this struggling QPR side.