Latest Watford news: Fresh Joao Pedro transfer claims, young defender joins on trial + more

Watford have kept their faint play-off hopes alive following their 2-0 victory at the weekend over Bristol City.

Chris Wilder’s side picked up their first win in five games to move four points behind the play-off places with just four games to go – sitting in 12th place in the table.

Their chances at a top six finish hang by a thread given their recent form but the win will be a boost to the squad and under pressure boss Wilder, whose future hit the headlines last week.

According to Football Insider, Watford made contact with Italian manager Francesco Farioli to take over at Vicarage Road, amid Wilder only signing a short-term contract with Watford running until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old boss is very highly regarded with Portuguese side Braga also wanting to make Farioli their boss next season. The talk surrounding Farioli was so great that Watford released a statement confirming that Wilder will still remain at Watford for the remainder of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Joao Pedro would reportedly ‘jump at the chance’ to join Newcastle United in the summer, with the Magpies retaining their long-term interest in the Brazilian forward. Pedro almost joined the Magpies last summer in a deal reportedly worth £30million but the move collapsed late in the summer window, with another swoop potentially being lined up.

Lastly, it was confirmed by Newport County boss Graham Coughlan that defender Evan Cadwallader has been taken on trial by Watford.

Cadwallader is yet to appear for Newport but the 18-year-old is highly rated with Watford wanting to see the defender first hand ahead of potentially signing the youngster before he breaks into the League Two side’s first-team.

Watford host Cardiff City on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7:45pm.