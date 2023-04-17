Latest Swansea City news: Arsenal among clubs eyeing defender, Swans keen on League One man + more

Swansea City’s fine run of form continued with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Russell Martin’s side are now unbeaten in their last five Championship games, winning four of those to move up into 13th place of the table ahead of the final four games of the season.

And it looks set to be a busy summer for the Swans. Martin will want some new players after going through a quiet January transfer window, and there’s players out of contract who’ll need replacing too.

And one of those out of contract in the summer is Ryan Manning. The versatile defender looks set to leave the club as a free agent in the summer, but an emerging report from Swansea Independent has revealed that the Swans will make a final attempt to keep Manning at the club beyond this season.

Elsewhere, another player who now might need replacing is Nathan Wood. Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the centre-back, who’s played 36 times in the Championship so far this season.

Lastly, Football Insider have revealed that Swansea City are leading Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign Exeter City’s Josh Key on a free transfer this summer. The 23-year-old wing-back has played 38 times in League One this season, scoring three and assisting one.

Swansea City return to action at home to Preston North End on Wednesday night, with kick-off at 7:45pm – a win for Swansea could lift them into the top half of the table depending on goal difference.