Latest Ipswich Town news: L2 star on the radar, midfielder injury update + more

Ipswich Town took another big step towards a Championship return over the weekend while promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday faltered once again.

Ipswich Town are back in 2nd place after a thumping win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon. A Conor Chaplin hat-trick, a brace from Freddie Ladapo and Leif Davis’ late finish earned the Tractor Boys a massive 6-0 win, pouncing on Wednesday’s latest slip up as they lost 3-2 to Burton Albion.

Following the rampant win, Addicks boss Dean Holden was full of praise for Kieran McKenna’s side. He labelled Ipswich as League One’s best team ‘by a mile’, admitting that there is a gulf in class between the two clubs as he bids to lead his Charlton side back towards the upper end of the division.

Away from the on-pitch action there’s been developments in and around the club too.

One intriguing story emerged from Football League World claiming that Town were among the sides eyeing in-form AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi, who has been a huge hit at Plough Lane since joining from Wycombe Wanderers.

The Iraq international has nine goals in 17 games for the Dons and is said to be on the radars of numerous EFL and Premier League clubs ahead of the summer following a big breakthrough in League Two.

In positive news on the injury front, McKenna stated prior to the Charlton victory that long-term absentee Lee Evans is back in training as he steps up his recovery. The midfielder has been struggling with a knee injury since February but amid a positive return to training, it will be hoped he can come back into contention after getting up to 100%.

Next up for Ipswich Town is another home clash against Port Vale, who find themselves managerless after parting ways with Darrell Clarke on Monday morning.