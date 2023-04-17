Latest Charlton Athletic news: Aston Villa want star man, Rak-Sakyi plan emerges + more

Charlton Athletic were on the end of a humbling defeat at the hands of automatic promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town over the weekend.

Charlton Athletic had embarked on a decent run to lift themselves back into the top-half of the League One table. However, a 6-0 thrashing at Portman Road has halted their unbeaten streak.

The Addicks still sit in 11th though and remain on course for a decent end to the season.

There have been plenty of developments off the pitch at The Valley too, particularly regarding transfers. One story that emerged over the weekend came courtesy of The Sun, who have claimed that Premier League side Aston Villa are eyeing up star striker Miles Leaburn ahead of the summer.

19-year-old Leaburn has managed 12 goals and three assists in 36 games in his breakout season for Charlton Athletic, becoming the go-to man at the top of the pitch.

Elsewhere, Addicks loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi looks set for a chance to prove his talents at Crystal Palace over the summer.

The South London Press has said that the Eagles will take time to assess Rak-Sakyi before deciding if he needs another loan or not after his starring stint in League One. Championship interest is inevitable but a move may not come until the latter stages of the window.

Last but not least, currently sidelined centre-back Lucas Ness has been subject of high praise from Charlton boss Holden. While confirming that his knee injury won’t require surgery, he tipped the academy graduate for a bright future, stating he’s got a ‘high ceiling’ for his development.

Next up for Charlton Athletic is a trip to relegation threatened MK Dons on Tuesday night.