Latest Burnley news: Clarets keen on Rangers man, coach eyed by Championship side + more

Burnley were held to a goalless draw away at Reading on Saturday.

But the Clarets are still well on track to claim the Championship title, with a win at Rotherham United tomorrow night capable of securing the title should Sheffield United not beat Bristol City.

And ahead of tomorrow’s game in South Yorkshire, there’s been a number of Burnley stories in headlines, with one of them linking Vincent Kompany with yet another Premier League club.

This time it’s Chelsea who are said to be admirers of the Belgian, with a report from The Times revealing hat Kompany is one of many managers that Chelsea admire ahead of the summer.

Another Burnley figure facing a potentially speculative summer is Wout Weghorst. The striker is currently on loan at Manchester United but a report from The Sun over the weekend revealed that United are unlikely to re-sign the Dutchman in the summer, and that Besiktas are keen on another loan deal for Weghorst.

Elsewhere, another report from The Sun yesterday revealed that Burnley are keen on Rangers’ Ryan Kent. The winger is out of contract in the summer and has been attracting interest from England for a while now, but Alan Nixon says that Burnley are set to ‘run the rule’ over Kent in the coming weeks.

Lastly, it’s been revealed that Burnley’s U21 coach and loans manager Charlie Adam is of interest to Blackpool. The former midfielder was a favourite at Blackpool during his playing days, with his ex-club currently managerless after sacking Mick McCarthy earlier this month.

Burnley v Rotherham United kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow night.