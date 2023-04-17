‘In for a shock’ – Lincoln City v Barnsley prediction: The72

Lincoln City host Barnsley in League One tomorrow evening.

Barnsley travel to the LNER Stadium to face Lincoln City tomorrow with both sides enjoying good form of late. The Imps are the only team in the division to win all of their last three games as they beat Port Vale 3-2 at the weekend to climb into the top half of the table, moving into 12th place.

Barnsley also enjoyed their last outing, putting Forest Green to the sword at the weekend with a 5-1 win away from home. Back-to-back wins for Michael Duff’s side leave them four points behind the automatic promotion spots in 4th place.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Lincoln are on a great run of form with their victory against league leaders Plymouth Argyle over Easter showing just how dangerous they could be to Barnsley. Mark Kennedy’s side could finish as high as 10th place, so they’ll be keen to see out the season as strongly as possible.

“The Tykes have seen the top two open a gap up in recent weeks and failure to win in midweek will be a huge dent to their hopes with Ipswich Town to come next week.

“I’m backing Barnsley to pick up three points and keep themselves on the shoulders of the top two, but it will be far from straightforward.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 2-3 Barnsley

James Ray

“I’ve got a feeling we’re in for an entertaining game under the lights at Sincil Bank here. Lincoln are ending the season in fine fashion and all the pressure is on Barnsley.

“That could be the downfall of the Tykes here. Apart from when they were dismantled by Peterborough United, the Imps have been tough to break down at home and seven goals in their last three games shows they know just where the goal is too.

“I think we could be in for a shock here. I’ll go for a home win, which could spell the end of Barnsley’s faint top-two hopes.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 2-1 Barnsley