‘I want to stay’ – Hull City man reveals clear stance on future after previous transfer interest

Ozan Tufan has been one of Hull City’s best signings of the Acun Ilicali era so far.

The 28-year-old joined from Fenerbahce last summer. He’s had dips in form but on the whole, he’s proved to be a really good signing, and he’s arguably saved his best form of the season for the last few games.

Tufan scored twice in the 4-4 draw v Sunderland earlier this month and again in the defeat v Burnley last month. He’s now scored seven goals this season, having featured 38 times in the Championship.

Ahead of the January transfer window though, there were suggestions of transfer interest in Tufan from both Turkey and Italy.

But speaking to HullLive recently, Tufan has seemingly put to bed any potential doubts about his future at the club, saying:

“I enjoy being a Hull City player and I enjoy being a part of this wonderful club. I am enjoying living here and playing in England, it’s something that I enjoy, I’m really happy here and I want to stay happy here.”

He continued:

“I have two years left on my contract and I want to remain part of this group, with this way of playing on our way to the Premier League.”

1 of 15 What shirt number does Hull City's Regan Slater wear? 27 24 21 18

Next season…

Hull have made good progression under Ilicali and Liam Rosenior so far. They had a big summer transfer window last time round and it’s already been suggested that this summer won’t be as busy, but expect to see some changes still.

And keeping players like Tufan around for the next season is vital – he’s become a really key part of the side and Rosenior needs to build around players like Tufan, if Hull are to edge closer towards the play-off places next time round.

Up next for the Tigers is a trip to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night – Hull go into this game unbeaten in their last five.