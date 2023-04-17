Duff shares positive Barnsley injury update ahead of Lincoln City clash

Barnsley travel to Lincoln City in League One tomorrow night.

It’s another tough assignment for Michael Duff’s side who go into the game on the back of back-to-back wins in the league, beating Shrewsbury Town last week and then winning 5-1 away at Forest Green Rovers over the weekend.

The Tykes now sit in 4th place of the table and just four points behind Ipswich Town in 2nd place, with only five games of the season left to play.

Lincoln City meanwhile sit in 12th. They’ve won their last three in the league but could see their chances of a top-six finish mathematically vanish tomorrow, with the Imps 15 points behind 6th place Peterborough United as things stand.

And ahead of tomorrow’s game, Duff revealed to Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane in his pre-match press conference that there’s no new injuries within the camp, and that Frenchman Ziyad Larkeche is doing well after suffering from cramp in the last outing v Forest Green:

Pre-Lincoln presser with Michael Duff. Larkeche 'fine' after cramp on Saturday.

No new injuries. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) April 17, 2023

A tough game…

Barnsley face Lincoln City at a very difficult time. The Imps are in a good vein of form and looking to finish the season inside the top half of the table, and they’re extremely tough to beat at home too having lost just one home game in the league all season.

But the Tykes are in good form as well, and they have one of the best away records in the league, so it should make for a very interesting match-up tomorrow night.

And Duff will be buoyed by having no new injury concerns – he’ll be hoping to have his first-team in tact for a likely play-off battle next month.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.