‘Could cause serious problems for…’ – Sunderland v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Sunderland host Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow.

Sunderland welcome Huddersfield to the Stadium of Light with both sides in need of all three points.

The Black Cats have brought themselves back into contention for a play-off spot following back-to-back wins, beating Birmingham City 2-1 last time out. Sunderland currently sit in 9th place, just two points off the top six.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town saw their unbeaten run of five games come to an end against a resurgent Swansea City side, but Neil Warnock’s team remain in control of their survival. The Terriers are in 19th place – only one point above the drop zone.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Sunderland have found a new lease of life but will face another stern test against the Terriers who have dealt blows to a number of sides in and around the play-offs lately.

“Tony Mowbray’s side have given themselves every chance of sneaking into a play-off spot, but victory tomorrow is vital to those hopes.

“I was impressed by Sunderland’s ability to edge out Cardiff City and Birmingham recently and will back them to another hard-fought victory.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Huddersfield Town

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

James Ray

“If either side takes all three points from this then they should feel really confident about achieving their respective goals. Sunderland are right back in the play-off fight while the Terriers could move four points clear of the drop with three games left.

“There’s no doubting how much this game will mean to both sides but I think that could lead to a bit of a tense tie.

“The hosts have the quality in their ranks to tear through any side on their day and they could cause serious problems for Huddersfield. However, I think Warnock and co might just edge a point from this one.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Huddersfield Town