Chelsea monitoring Middlesbrough youngster ahead of the summer, says Romano

Chelsea are ‘monitoring’ Middlesbrough youth prospect Finley Cartwright, says Fabrizio Romano.

Middlesbrough have produced some good players in their youth academy over the past few seasons. The club has seen names like Dael Fry come through the ranks and become a key first-team player, and more recently there’s the likes of Hayden Hackney.

And one name who could follow in the footsteps of players like Fry and Hackney is Cartwright. Born in 2006, the central midfielder currently plays for Boro’s U18 side, but transfer insider Romano revealed on Twitter last night that Chelsea are looking at the youngster ahead of the summer.

He tweeted:

Understand Chelsea are now monitoring Middlesbrough young midfielder Finley Cartwright, talent born in 2006 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC He’s one of many prospects in the list to improve the academy and bring in new talents. pic.twitter.com/vkFMOTFbLG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 16, 2023

Cartwright to Chelsea…

Obviously, very little is known about Cartwright at this moment in time. But the fact that Chelsea are keen on him should tell you all you need to know about the midfielder.

He’s clearly got some potential and Chelsea might not be the only side interested in a summer swoop for the Boro prospect. And with this emerging interest, it could prompt Middlesbrough into fast-tracking Cartwright to the first-team, or just moving him up an age group to the development side perhaps.

It’s a tricky one for Boro to manage as there’s often very little that teams in Middlesbrough’s position can do when a team like Chelsea comes calling.

As for the first-team, focus will be on earning promotion. Boro remain in 4th place of the table, with Michael Carrick’s side next in action against Hull City on Wednesday night.