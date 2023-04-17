Chelsea credited with surprise interest in Championship boss

Chelsea are admirers of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, according to The Times.

Chelsea are set to undergo another managerial change in the summer. Frank Lampard is charge until the end of the season and already, a number of names have been linked with a summer move to Stamford Bridge.

But one surprise name to come into contention is Kompany. The ex-Manchester City captain has earned plaudits this season for his impressive showing with Burnley, having steered the Clarets to an immediate return to the Premier League after their relegation last time round.

A number of teams have been credited with an interest in the 37-year-old, with Tottenham Hotspur being the most closely-linked side, but now Chelsea are said to have an eye on the Belgian.

Kompany to Chelsea?

It seems like Kompany is just one of many options that Chelsea are considering right now, and it also seems like there’s a few more experienced and better-suited names on Chelsea’s shortlist.

What’s more is that it remains very difficult to see Kompany leaving Burnley immediately after he’s guided them to promotion from the Championship, so Kompany to Chelsea certainly seems like a long-shot.

But the link is a credit to him and his players for how well they’ve done in the Championship this season. And it’ll be very interesting to see how he and his side fare in the Premier League and what changes they make in the summer.

The Clarets still need to wrap up the Championship title though – up next for them is a trip to Rotherham United tomorrow night.