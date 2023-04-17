Burnley in talks to sign Southampton man, report reveals

Burnley are ‘in talks’ to sign Southampton’s Nathan Tella, reports Football Insider.

Tella, 23, has enjoyed a standout season with Burnley in the Championship. The winger has scored 17 and assisted five more in 38 league outings for the Clarets, making him their top scorer in the Championship this season.

There were suggestions earlier in the season that Burnley would explore the possibility of making Tella’s stay permanent in the upcoming summer transfer window, and now Football Insider have revealed that Burnley and Southampton are in talks over a permanent switch for Tella.

Their report also goes on to reveal that talks are ‘in the very early stages’ given Southampton’s league predicament, and that Vincent Kompany’s side ‘will have to make a substantial offer’ to tempt the Saints into selling.

Southampton currently sit in last place of the Premier League table and are four points from safety with seven games left to play. Burnley meanwhile sealed their promotion to the Premier League earlier this month.

A smart move…

Tella has certainly proved his worth to Burnley this season. It’s no surprise at all to hear that Burnley are starting to make a real effort to sign Tella, but it’ll come down to money.

Southampton look set for relegation and after seeing how well Tella has done in the second tier this season, they’ll no doubt want him around for a promotion push next season.

But money talks and if Burnley can offer a good amount then the Saints could put that towards signing a few more players in the summer.

Expect this move to really heat up as we edge towards the end of the season.

Burnley return to action v Rotherham United tomorrow night.