Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City keeping tabs on 24-goal/assist star

Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City are all monitoring Aberdeen star Duk, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Cape Verde international Duk has been a huge hit in Scotland since swapping Benfica for Aberdeen last summer.

The 23-year-old has managed a thoroughly impressive 18 goals and six assists in 38 games during his debut campaign at Pittodrie, impressing on the left-hand side and through the middle as a striker. Now, claims of interest from the Championship have emerged ahead of the summer.

As per trusted reporter Romano, Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City are all keeping a close eye on Duk’s situation at Aberdeen heading into the transfer window.

Any deal would see former club Benfica take a hefty 50% of the fee, but it will be interesting to see whether the interest in Duk’s services develops into anything more serious in the months leading up to the summer window, with Duk catching the eye north of the border.

Burnley are monitoring Aberdeen striker Duk — he scored 18 goals performing at excellent levels. Blackburn and Hull City are also tracking him. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇻 #transfers Aberdeen signed Duk from Benfica on 50% deal for free.

One to watch…

After such a strong first season on UK soil, it isn’t surprising to see Duk drawing interest from the Championship.

It will be interesting to see just how any chase pans out though as it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s got other suitors too.

Burnley will be playing Premier League football next season so that could give them the upper hand in a battle for Duk, but Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers could yet win promotion too and have big ambitions under Jon Dahl Tomasson. Hull City are an ambitious outfit too and Acun Ilicali has been willing to splash the cash since his takeover of the club.

For now though, Duk’s full focus will be on ending the season as strongly as possible with Aberdeen, who sit in 3rd.