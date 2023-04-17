Blackpool managerial latest: Burnley coach comes into contention alongside EFL boss

Blackpool remain without a permanent manager as we go into the final four games of the season, with Stephen Dobbie currently in temporary charge of the side.

Blackpool beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 in the Championship on Saturday to give themselves a glimmer of hope in this season’s Championship relegation battle.

Dobbie has Jerry Yates to thanks for the win, with the striker scoring his 13th Championship goal of the season to lift the Seasiders to within four points of safety, ahead of tomorrow night’s home game v West Brom.

Relegation still seems like the likeliest outcome for Blackpool this season. But come the summer time they can bring in a new, permanent boss, and reset.

So what’s the latest on Blackpool’s managerial search?

Over the weekend, Alan Nixon reiterated the fact that former boss Neil Critchley is one of he favourites to come into the job, after his dreadful spell at QPR ended in his sacking earlier in the year.

But Nixon also revealed that Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens and former player Charlie Adam are also under consideration.

Wellens’ Orient side could well be joining Blackpool in League One next season. The O’s currently sit in 1st place of the League Two table and have a 10-point lead over Northampton Town in 2nd.

Adam meanwhile currently works at Burnley. He’s the club’s loans manager and he’s also a professional development phase coach for the club’s U21 team, though he’s previously stated his interest in becoming a manager one day.

The now 37-year-old played 98 times for Blackpool between 2009 and 2011, scoring 34 goals in total – he scored 16 in the 2009/10 Championship season when Blackpool earned promotion.

Blackpool’s game v West Brom tomorrow night kicks off at 7:45pm.