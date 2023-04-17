Blackpool could be without star man for West Brom clash – 29-year-old will miss out after head injury

Blackpool interim boss Stephen Dobbie has revealed that Jerry Yates is a doubt whilst James Husband will miss the West Brom game after he required surgery on a head injury.

Yates returned to the squad after missing the previous two games, but Husband was substituted off just after the hour mark after suffering a nasty cut to his head in Blackpool’s 1-0 win over relegation rivals Wigan Athletic.

Yates’ strike just two minutes in was the games only goal and gave Blackpool a huge boost to their survival chances, with the Tangerines picking up their first win in four games.

Blackpool have now moved to four points of escaping the drop, but Dobbie will have to cope without defender Husband who has been ruled out of the midweek fixture.

Dobbie told the Blackpool Gazette:

“He’s got a nasty cut with some nerve damage, so he was in on Sunday and got that fixed with a bit of surgery.”

Dobbie continued:

“But he popped in afterwards and he was fine driving, so it was just a nasty cut which we need to let heal, so he’s touch and go for Saturday.”

There’s also concern about Yates’ involvement, with Dobbie confirming he will be closely managed and ‘will be touch and go’ for the vital tie.

Potential double blow…

Dobbie could be dealt a double blow ahead of the West Brom clash, with Husband set to miss his first game in over a month after nailing down a starting role in the defence recently.

But Dobbie will be left sweating over Yates’ fitness. A tough decision is set to be made on the match-winner against Wigan, as he seemingly struggles for fitness. It will be hoped he can play as much as possible though given his starring role in the struggling side.

Yates missed the previous two games against Cardiff City and Luton Town but returned to the line-up to win the Tangerines their relegation six pointer, which has all but confirmed Wigan’s relegation.

Blackpool host West Brom tomorrow, with kick-off at 7:45pm.